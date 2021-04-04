Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$68.67 and last traded at C$68.42. 781,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,508,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.33%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

