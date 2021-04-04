DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DTRK stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. DATATRAK International has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

