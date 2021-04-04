Analysts Issue Forecasts for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

MIST has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of MIST opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

