Financial Analysis: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Estate and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fathom has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 11.67% 7.78% 2.54% Fathom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Fathom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $11.98 billion 2.03 $1.37 billion $1.00 17.76 Fathom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Fathom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management of condominiums; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

