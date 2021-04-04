Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.