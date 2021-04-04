Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$490.08.

TSE CP opened at C$483.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$292.20 and a 1-year high of C$484.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$461.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$436.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

