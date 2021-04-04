Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion.
TSE CP opened at C$483.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$292.20 and a 1-year high of C$484.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$461.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$436.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
