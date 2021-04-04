SRAX, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SRAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get SRAX alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.