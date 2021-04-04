Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

