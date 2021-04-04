Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

SFST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

SFST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.