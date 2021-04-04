Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tenneco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,841,977 shares of company stock valued at $138,047,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenneco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

