Insider Buying: Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Buys £536.50 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £536.50 ($700.94).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Christopher Samuel bought 59 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £541.62 ($707.63).

ATST opened at GBX 935 ($12.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 911.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. Alliance Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 606 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 935.22 ($12.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

