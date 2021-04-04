Insider Buying: Conduity Capital Plc (LON:CCAP) Insider Acquires £15,000 in Stock

Conduity Capital Plc (LON:CCAP) insider Nicholas Lee acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).
Shares of LON:CCAP opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. Conduity Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05).
Conduity Capital Company Profile
