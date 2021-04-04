Insider Buying: Conduity Capital Plc (LON:CCAP) Insider Acquires £15,000 in Stock

Conduity Capital Plc (LON:CCAP) insider Nicholas Lee acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of LON:CCAP opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. Conduity Capital Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Conduity Capital Company Profile

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

