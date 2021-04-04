Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of BLCM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. Equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

