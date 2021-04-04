Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Sell

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,237 shares of company stock worth $152,688.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

