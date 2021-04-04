Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HEPA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.