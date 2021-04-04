Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to “Hold”

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.32 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

