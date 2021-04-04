Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

