Polis Trading 47% Higher This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Polis has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $3,166.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 47% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001248 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

