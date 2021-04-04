Reef Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Reef has a market capitalization of $420.74 million and $103.36 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

