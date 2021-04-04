API3 (API3) Trading 38.2% Higher This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $113.46 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00014054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “API3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.