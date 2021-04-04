Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and $18,242.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,303.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.00950610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00386793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

