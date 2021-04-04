Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and $163,349.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.06 or 0.00012111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

