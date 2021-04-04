Blockpass Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $3,700.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

