Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. 804,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,542. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.