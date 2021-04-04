Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Critical Comparison

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.69 $681.07 million $1.62 11.78 U.S. Energy $6.57 million 3.22 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% U.S. Energy -197.82% -43.86% -26.93%

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats U.S. Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

