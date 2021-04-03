TENT (TENT) Price Up 41.1% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $525,676.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 34,084,440 coins and its circulating supply is 34,007,348 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

