Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00398353 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.74 or 0.04537881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.