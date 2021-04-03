Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $99.02 million and approximately $45.59 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

