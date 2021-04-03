Dev Protocol Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $14.62 or 0.00025188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $619,011.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,794,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,308 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

