Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Hits $24.10 on Major Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $29.06 million and approximately $125,066.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $24.10 or 0.00041588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00328595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00091258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,205,936 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.