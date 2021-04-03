Melon (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

