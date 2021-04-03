Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $741,519.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.96 or 0.00346847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,783 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

