Panda Yield (BBOO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $227,295.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $227,295.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00005251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,225,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,000 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.