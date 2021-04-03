NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Hits $398,471.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $398,471.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

About NFT

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

