Comparing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 9 2 0 2.18 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 4 4 0 2.33

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus target price of $32.45, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $13.61, suggesting a potential downside of 16.50%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 34.90% 7.53% 3.35% Retail Opportunity Investments 11.68% 2.61% 1.12%

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 6.05 $363.71 million $2.10 15.37 Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 6.55 $48.84 million $1.10 14.82

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

