Peercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $187,258.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $187,258.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,860,110 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

