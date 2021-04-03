Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $46,031.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.00305438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00073876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00095703 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,986,600 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

