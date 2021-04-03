Royale Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.41 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.