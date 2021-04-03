Nord Finance (NORD) Tops One Day Volume of $949,218.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.89 or 0.00017193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $949,218.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,136 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.