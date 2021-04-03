KeeperDAO (ROOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.29 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for about $371.58 or 0.00646104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

