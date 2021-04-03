CUDOS (CUDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUDOS has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,066,186 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

