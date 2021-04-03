Citadel (CTL) Price Tops $0.0127

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $139,242.98 and approximately $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

