THETA (THETA) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. THETA has a market cap of $11.56 billion and $470.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

