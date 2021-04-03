$0.25 EPS Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Vicor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. 110,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.