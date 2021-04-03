ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,800.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $12,800.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004727 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.63 or 0.01553475 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023599 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002832 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.