Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.