Opacity (OPCT) Trading 107.4% Higher Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded 107.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $35.84 million and $1.46 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

