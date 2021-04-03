Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $31,472.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002337 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00100432 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,585,673 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

