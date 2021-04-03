Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $1,494.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.64 or 0.01304846 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002296 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,426.77 or 1.00493343 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 717,742,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

