Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $48.75 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004845 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and $1.86 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,700,573 coins and its circulating supply is 17,306,433 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

